UN monitors Sudan unrest

The United Nations Secretary-General says he is following closely the political unrest in Sudan where teargas was used as protesters clashed with secirity forces near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on Monday.

He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence.In a statement following the latest protest on Monday, Antonio Guterres appealed to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further violence.

Guterres called for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression, and the release of detained protestors.

The UN scribe urged the government of the Sudan to create a conducive environment for a solution to the current situation and to promote an inclusive dialogue.

The Secretary-General affirms that the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts invested by the Sudanese to peacefully resolve the current crisis.

According to witnesses, live rounds were fired on protesters who occupied the vicinity around the military headquarters.

There were reports that the military had attempted to protect civilians against the crackdown by other units of the security forces called in to tackle the protesters.