UN Okays G/Bissau legislative election date

A representative of the UN Secretary-General in Guinea-Bissau has said the country is stable enough to hold legislative elections next month.Speaking in Bissau on Friday, Jose Viegas Filho, a former Defense minister in Brazil said the security situation has improved markedly to allow for such an exercise scheduled for 18 November.

He was speaking to journalists at the presidency in Bissau shortly after meeting President Jose Mario Vaz to inform him about his planned speech at the United Nations Security Council, which is holding consultations over the country until 30 August.

“My intention is to tell the UN Security Council that the country is stable, and that there is no insecurity in the streets. Therefore the elections will be held this year on 18 November and that this important that the date be maintained,” the Brazilian diplomat said.

Filho also expressed hope that this year’s parliamentary elections and the 2019 presidential poll will lead the country towards consolidating the gains of democracy and peace.

Guinea-Bissau is poised to hold legislative elections on 18 November, after a period of political crisis.

Since the last legislative polls in 2014, the country has had no less than seven prime ministers.