UN outraged by Tanzania children’s killings

The United Nations has unequivocally condemned the killings in Njombe, Tanzania of several children by unnamed attackers.In a statement on Tuesday, the UN mission in the country said the attack and murder of children by suspected ritualists is unacceptable.

“Children have a fundamental right to be safe and be protected from violence so that they can enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential” the statement said.

The UN said it stands ready to support the government in their efforts to address the issue.

Mr. Alvaro Rodriguez, UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania said his mission calls upon all stakeholders to join hands to ensure that homes, schools and communities are safe spaces for children.

Children are exposed to extreme forms of violence and exploitation in many parts of the world, he added.

“This has to stop,” said Ms. Maniza Zaman, UNICEF Representative in Tanzania.

“No form of violence or abuse against a child is acceptable or permissible for any reason and any such act is an outright violation of their basic human rights.”