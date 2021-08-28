UN Security Council divided over conflict situations in Ethiopia

Permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council Thursday remained divided over the conflict situations in northern Ethiopia.The United States and its European allies have placed much of the blame on the government of Ethiopia for the humanitarian crisis and conflict situation in the country.

Richard Mills, US Deputy representative to the United Nations, said, “The Ethiopian government refused negotiations and engaged in the mobilization young people to the war,

However, the TPLF crimes hardly get condemnations from the United States and its European allies. The inclination, rather, is to pass sanctions on the Ethiopian government on alleged grounds of obstructing humanitarian aid to the Tigray region.

And last week, food that was supposed to be distributed to those in need in the Tigray region was caught in the hands of TPLF fighters who were captured in war in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

The U.S. representative at the Thursday’s UNSC meeting rather called for cessation of hostilities and unconditional dialogue.

Russia, China and India demonstrated a great deal of consistency in their understanding of the conflict in Ethiopia and the solutions for it.

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador at the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, noted Ethiopian government efforts for a ceasefire and continuity of hostility by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. She also noted that the group, which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization, took control of areas in the Afar and Amhara regions.

Russia also demonstrated clarity over the complication of humanitarian delivery and highlighted that the TPLF has been attempting to control routes linking Ethiopia and Djibouti – through which humanitarian aid was delivered to the Tigray region.

Among the priority actions needed to solve the complication, for Russia, is to “depoliticize northern Ethiopia’s humanitarian file” apparently at the UN and in the media.

Furthermore, Russia supported political dialogue, which was also suggested by the UN secretary general, but recommended that it “must be owned by the Ethiopian sides themselves.”

China and India, on their part, demonstrated a great clarity about the situation in the country and recommended that it be resolved by Ethiopians themselves. India, like Russia and China, noted that the TPLF rejected the ceasefire introduced by the Federal government.