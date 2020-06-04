UN seeks $103m for Mozambique’s COVID-19, insurgency response

The United Nations on Thursday launched two humanitarian appeals valued at more than US$103 million to assist Mozambique respond to the twin challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and an armed insurgency in the north of the country.Launching the appeals on behalf of Mozambique’s development partners, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Myrta Kaulard called on the international community to scale up support to Mozambique as the country battles multiple shocks such as the humanitarian consequences of COVID-19, recurrent droughts, floods and the increasing violence in Cabo Delgado Province.

She said the US$68-million COVID-19 Flash Appeal focusses on the most immediate and critical needs for the next nine months of millions of people already facing severe humanitarian conditions, who would be unable to withstand the health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

Mozambique had as of Thursday recorded 316 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

“The people affected are often the same people who had lost everything during Cyclone Kenneth and are now displaced for the second or third time in a year,” Kaulard said.

The appeal would prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable, including people living in poverty, people with disabilities, those living with HIV, the elderly, displaced population and people at-risk communities, the official said.

The second appeal is the Rapid Response Plan for Cabo Delgado, which seeks US$35.5 million from the international community and would prioritize “the urgent needs of those who have been affected by the increasing violence.”

Mozambique has experienced a wave of armed attacks in Cabo Delgado province since October 2017 and these have escalated significantly since January 2020, leaving tens of thousands of people without adequate access to food, water, sanitation or any basic services.