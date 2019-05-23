International › APA

UN strengthens Ebola response in DRC

Published on 23.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

With the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo now in its tenth month and the number of new cases increasing in recent weeks, the United Nations announced Thursday measures to strengthen its response and end the outbreak.The Ebola epidemic has claimed more than 1,200 lives and the risk of  spread to other provinces in the eastern Congo as well as neighbouring  countries remains very high. 

A third of those who have fallen ill are  children, which is a higher proportion than in previous outbreaks.

Under the leadership of the Government and Congolese communities, with  support from the UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the  response has contained Ebola in parts of Ituri and North Kivu provinces.  

But ongoing insecurity and community mistrust in the response continue  to hamper access to communities. 

The UN said this is hindering efforts by WHO and  the Ministry of Health to detect sick people and ensure access to  treatment and vaccination, ultimately leading to more intense Ebola  transmission.

 In view of the increasingly complex environment, the UN said it is in partnership  with the Congolese government and all partners is now strengthening its political engagement and operational support to negotiate access to communities.

It is increasing support for humanitarian coordination; and bolstering  preparedness and readiness planning for Goma and surrounding countries.  

WHO is adapting public health strategies to identify and treat people as quickly as possible; expanding vaccination to reach and protect more  people; and redoubling work to end transmission in health facilities.

 The UN Secretary-General has established a strengthened coordination and  support mechanism in the epicenter of the outbreak, Butembo.

 

