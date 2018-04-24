UN supports Nigeria’s ageing policy

The United Nations (UN) has pledged to support Nigeria in the implementation of the country’s ageing policy.Mr. Oleg Serezhin of the Technical Cooperation Unit, Division for Social Policy and Development of Economic and Social Affairs UN, said that the global body was committed to bringing its resources to support Nigeria on ageing.

He said this during the UN Department of Social Affairs scooping visit to Nigeria on capacity support to ageing at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Abuja.

According to Serezhin, the visit is to ascertain what the issues in ageing in Nigeria are and the way forward.

“The UN can assist and also bring experience and resources to support ageing issues in Nigeria,” he said, adding that the next step will flow from the recommendations from this current investigation.

Ms. Rosemary Lame, Senior Social Affairs Officer (UNDESA), said that the UN would use the visit to find out the situation in Nigeria regarding ageing policy and come up with a plan of action.

Lame, who underscored the UN interventions and initiatives, said that the Sustainable Development Goals had opened the dialogue which had given room to lots of synergies.

She noted that there was a joint initiative of the government and civil society groups years ago with a draft policy made for various reasons that had been active.

“With the adoption of the SDG’s long life approach to ageing there is a momentum that no one is left behind.

“There are lots of cross-cutting issues and we are looking forward to hearing from everyone and look at the way forward,” the UN official said.

Mrs. Ifeoma Anagbogu, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said the visit of the UN team was another milestone for Nigeria in establishing synergy for the care of ageing population in the society.