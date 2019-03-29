UN team to assist in Botswana transformation agenda

A United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) team is in Botswana to assist in the process of setting national transformational agenda priorities for the southern African country, state media reported Friday.The Dailynews said the team, comprising resource persons from within and outside UNCTAD with knowledge in the international development policy sphere, is led by the organisation’s secretary general Mukhisa Kituyi.

The team is scheduled to engage ministers during their second two-day cabinet retreat that began on Friday.

The UN experts are expected to share with cabinet insights on global developments and linkages to Botswana‘s development.

The team is expected to discuss strategies that should be put in place for transforming Botswana from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.

Kituyi said the visit was at the invitation of President Mokgweetsi Masisi which was extended during the World Investment Forum held in Switzerland last year.