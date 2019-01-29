UN to destroy one millionth explosive in S/Sudan

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) says it will conduct the demolition of its one millionth explosive item on Wednesday, at Jebel Lumuni, Blinyang Bare village, 15km south of the South Sudanese capital Juba.UNMAS, an integral component of UNMISS, works in coordination with the National Mine Action Authority, UNMISS and humanitarian mine action organisations.

Since 2004, UNMAS has coordinated the safe removal and disposal of explosive hazards, including landmines and unexploded or abandoned ordnance, to create a safe and secure environment for the people of South Sudan and to support a landmine/ERW free South Sudan.

In a statement on Tuesday, UNMAS said to mark the occasion it will undertake the destruction of two large 50kg air-dropped bombs.

The bombs in question were initially located by the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) and the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS).

UNMAS said it rendered them safe from locations in Mangateen in proximity to the final flight path of aircraft landing at the Juba International Airport earlier in January.