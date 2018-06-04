UN Tourism conference opens in Abuja

More than 26 African Tourism Ministers, 166 foreign delegates and 332 Nigerian delegates will be attending the UN Tourism Conference, which opens on Monday in Abuja.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this on Sunday in Abuja at a pre-conference media briefing he jointly addressed with the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili.

Pololikashvili and UNTWO executive members arrived in Nigeria on Sunday morning for the 61st UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) conference holding from June 4 to June 6 in Abuja.

Nigeria won the right to host UNWTO-CAF conference last year, which is the gathering of all African Ministers of Tourism, principal executives of the global tourism body and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

“We are all set to host the best UNWTO-CAF Meeting ever! All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure this.

“The main committee, as well as the many sub-committees, have worked tirelessly to make this event a huge success.

“We also expect an impressive attendance. As at today, we have confirmation from 166 foreign delegates, 26 ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates, excluding the gentlemen of the press. Several delegates have arrived and many more are expected in today,” he said.

The minister, who welcomed Pololikashvili and his team to Nigeria, said the theme of the conference ‘Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst for Development”, fitted well into the natiõn’s quest to improve on its tourism statistics for planning and development of the sector.

Speaking on the events lined-up for the conference, Mohammed said the participants would be hosted to a welcome cocktail on Sunday evening while on Monday morning, there would be a grand opening ceremony to be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that after the opening, the ministers’ meeting would be hold, while on Tuesday the Technical Seminar and the meeting would be wrapped up on Wednesday by the Technical Visit, which would take the delegates to the breathtaking Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.