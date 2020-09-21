UN urge Ivorian political actors to “dialogue”

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, on Monday urged Ivorian political actors to “dialogue” for an “inclusive” presidential election.He was speaking after an audience with Head of State Alassane Ouattara. A meeting, which according to him, is part of “the United Nations support for a peaceful, inclusive and transparent presidential election.”

Ivorians are called to the polls on October 31, 2020 to elect their new president. A presidential election that is already crystallizing passions. The opposition, for its part, described as “unconstitutional” the candidacy of Mr. Ouattara, validated on 14 September by the electoral judge.

“We have reviewed the political, security, humanitarian and Covid-19 issues (…) and we shared the concerns of the United Nations on the continuing lack of consensus on certain aspects of the electoral process,” Chambas said.

“The United Nations calls on all actors in the Republic to avoid violence and the use of hate speech,” said the UN Special Representative for West Africa, before adding “we urge Ivorian political actors to dialogue.”

Mr. Ibn Chambas said he had “reiterated” to President Alassane Ouattara, “the commitment of the United Nations to accompany Cote d’Ivoire” during the elections.