The Chairman of the US Foreign Affairs Committee at the House of Representatives has urged his country’s representative at the United Nations to urge the organisation to establish an international fact finding mission to Cameroon.

In a letter dated December 3, chairman Eliot Engel said the crisis in the North West and South West Regions ha led to more than 3.000 dead and over 4.2 million people needing humanitarian action.

He said international humanitarian organisations and rights groups are facing difficulties in accessing the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon due to the government’s refusal, he said.

Eliot Engel thus urged the US to pressure the UN send an independent international fact finding mission to Cameroon.

According to him, ““such a mission could help determine the facts and circumstances of the gross international human rights violations being committed by the country’s military, security forces and armed separatists and hopefully bring an end to the overall impunity with which these crew and atrocities are being committed”.

He added that peace in the region will help enhance stability in the country and the sub region as a whole.