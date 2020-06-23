UN urges Nile nations to resolve differences together

The United Nations has urged Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to “work together” to resolve their differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).During his daily press conference, UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday urged the three countries to peacefully resolve their differences.

“We urge Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to work together to intensify efforts to peacefully resolve outstanding differences” he said.

Dujarric also spoke about “the importance of the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the dam” that stressed the need for cooperation based on good faith, international law and mutual benefit.

Ethiopia continue to insist that the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) on the GERD shall be respected in its entirety.

According to a diplomatic source, the Security Council session was not anticipated to produce a resolution, as its members were expected to refer only to letters sent by the three nations to the UN explaining their concerns.

Cairo fears the 145-metre-high dam will threaten essential water supplies once the reservoir starts being filled.

However, Addis Ababa says the dam is indispensable for its development and insists Egypt’s water share from the Nile river will not be affected.