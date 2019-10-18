UN wants timely holding of G/Bissau presidential election

The authorities in Guinea Bissau should stick to November 24 as the date for the presidential election in accordance with the established electoral calendar, the UN representation in the country said in a statement to APA on Friday. By Nouah Mancaly

This call follows a statement by the spokesperson of the National Electoral Commission, Felisberta Moura Vaz, that the lack of funds could compromise the holding of the presidential election, which will feature 12 candidates including the incumbent President José Mario Vaz.

In addition to the Guinea-Bissau officials, the UN representation urged the international community to keep its promises and provide the necessary technical and financial support for the organization of the elections.

The United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Mission in Guinea-Bissau also called on political actors to make every effort to ensure “inclusive, credible, fair and peaceful” election with the effective participation of women and youth.

The diplomatic mission, in general, called on political actors to ensure the proper functioning and stability of state institutions and to use “legal and constitutional procedures to resolve any electoral disputes that may arise.”

According to the statement, acts of violence, hatred or aggression must be banned in order to “ensure stability and peace building” in the country.

“Security Council members urged the Guinea-Bissau defence and security forces to maintain strict neutrality during and after the electoral process,” the statement added.