UNAMID probes deadly Darfur skirmishes

Following recent reports of fatalities and injuries in Deleij village, Central Darfur, the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) has dispatched a team to investigate the veracity of these accounts.According to a statement on Thursday the mission met with those affected and local authorities who confirmed that 17 people had been killed, 15 others injured and over 100 houses burnt.

This followed violent clashes between nomads and residents apparently angered by the increase in commodity prices at the local market.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM), Jeremiah Mamabolo said that the UNAMID is deeply concerned about these developments, especially the loss of lives.

“UNAMID appeals to all involved in these clashes to show restraint and opt for peaceful means to resolve differences. This is the only course of action that can satisfy the interest of the people of Darfur at this delicate time,” JSR Mamabolo emphasized.

He expressed hope for a swift recovery to all affected Deleij villagers.

UNAMID said it will intensify its confidence – building measures in the affected area to promote inter-communal dialogue and share concerns raised by Deleij residents with the UN humanitarian community.

Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur has 25,000 households, totaling around 150,000 residents.