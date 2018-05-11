NUDP mayor decamps to Tchiroma’s party

The Mayor of Pitoa in the North region of Cameroon as resigned from the National Union for Democracy and Progress, NUDP.

Ousmane Sa’aly immediately joined the National Salvation Front of Cameroon, led by Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary. He was officially received in the party on Tuesday during a rally led by Issa Tchiroma Bakary where other councillors of the NUDP equally crossed carpet to the FSNC.

The man who is NUDP mayor for Pitoa reportedly joined alongside some of his councillors as they were presented in a politically rally on Tuesday.

This news comes as a big blow to the NUDP in the North region, one of its stronghold with municipal, legislative and Presidential elections just around the corner.