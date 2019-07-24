UNDP, partners provide over 153 sets of uniform to Liberian police

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has provided a consignment of 153 sets of uniform to the Liberia National Police (LNP) as part of the Rule of Law Programme funded by the governments of Sweden and Ireland.The support was provided to the LNP to ensure accessible and responsive police services, a media statement issued in Monrovia on Tuesday said.

The UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Operations on behalf of Resident Representative Pa Lamin Beyai who presented the uniforms, stressed the need for sustained support to the justice and security sector, in order to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

“Without an efficient and accountable police service, access to justice for all will not be attained,” said the UNDP official.

In remarks, the First Secretary and Head of Administration at the Embassy of Sweden, Henrik Gustafsson, pointed out that the uniform is not just an attire, but rather a symbol of trust and protection for the people of Liberia.

”You are the peacekeepers for your country and the uniform is a symbol of hope in fulfilling your duties to protect the rights of the citizens,” stressed Gustafsson.

Receiving the consignment, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Colonel Patrick Sudue, expressed appreciation to UNDP and development partners for always being there to help boost the efforts of the Government of Liberia in building a strong national Police.

He described UNDP as one of the most reliable and trusted partners that continue to support the LNP in its endeavors and core functions.

Inspector General Sudue reminded police officers of their mandate to uphold law and order and remain vigilant in ensuring the protection of life and property. “Citizens must see the man/woman in blue as a friend and protector,” Sudue emphasized.