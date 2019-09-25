UNDP to back Bissau anti-corruption crusade

The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Guinea-Bissau, José Levy, said on Wednesday that his organization will support the country to develop a national anti-corruption strategy.By Nouha Mancaly

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over two vehicles and computer equipment to the Court of Audit of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Levy said that the fight against corruption is an important element of the government of Guinea-Bissau.

He said this will lead UNDP and other UN agencies to commit to assisting the team of auditors and other national institutions in outlining and implementing a strategy to tackle the scourge of corruption.

“The level of corruption in Africa and its negative effects on the continent’s own development are unmistakable,” the UN diplomat said.