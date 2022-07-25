UNDP Trains South West and Littoral Regions Entrepreneurs 

One of the top priority objectives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is to ease the growth and provide a framework for young entrepreneurs. A perspective shared by Cameroon’s Ministry of Youth Affairs. The two entities organized last week a training session, YouthConnekt Bootcamp and Award.

It is aimed at enhancing youths’ skills when it comes to do with innovation, network building, and business plans underway. Over 60 young Cameroonians coming from the South West region and Littoral region of the country took part in this initiative. According to the organizers, it is important to provide entrepreneurial tips which will help youths to flourish both at the national and international levels. But also, for them to be competitive and grab advantages put in by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

In this line, they were presented solutions helping in taking smart and rapid decisions and given networking facilities.

Closing this training session, the resident representative of the UNDP, Alassane Ba, disclosed how he was thrilled by the entrepreneurs’ smartness, “I felt a strong commitment from the young entrepreneurs who showed us what they are capable of. We feel that there is innovation, and there is determination. And we at the level of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) in partnership with the ministry of Youth A will continue our efforts to support its youth initiatives…”