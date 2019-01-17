Uneasy calm returns to Zimbabwe, over 70 treated for gunshot wounds

An uneasy calmness engulfed Zimbabwe on Thursday as most people went about their business, days after deadly clashes between security forces and mobs protesting a worsening economic crisis.Shops and offices opened for the first time since the protests sparked by a sharp rise in fuel prices began on Monday.

Soldiers and riot police patrolled the streets of high-density suburbs in the capital Harare where mobs had barricaded roads, burned tyres and stoned public transport vehicles over the past three days.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said at least 172 people have been treated for gunshots and bite bites at public and private hospitals since Monday.

“There are cases of patients who had chest trauma and fractured limbs who were forcibly taken from hospital to attend court despite the advice of doctors,” the doctors said in a statement.

The police said at least 600 people were arrested since the protests started on Monday, including prominent activist Evan Mawarire.