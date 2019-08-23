International › APA

Happening now

UNECA lauds Rwanda for developing, strengthening statistical system

Published on 23.08.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Over the years, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) witnessed Rwanda’s consistent efforts in developing and strengthening its statistical system and improving the quality of official statistics. Using international principles and recommendations, the country has formulated the National Strategy for Development of Statistics for the period of 2014/15-2018/19 in its determination to improve data and statistics.UNECA  through its African Centre for Statistics works with its member States  to improve the production, dissemination and use of quality statistics  for evidence-based planning and policy-making in support of Africa’s  structural transformation, the sustainable development agenda and the AU  Agenda 2063, the Africa we want.

In  economic statistics, the country has made tremendous progress in the  production and dissemination of statistics, such as the Supply-Use  Tables, to help validate GDP estimates. It has also worked  with development partners, including our African Centre for Statistics,  to continuously build the technical capacity of its staff members, the  UNECA said in a statement on Friday.

With the increasing  demand for statistics, especially in this era of SDGs, more will be  demanded of national statistical offices to continuously review the  methodologies including identifying new data sources for areas where  critical data may be lacking.

GDP  measurement and compilation is a complex undertaking, entailing the use  of different sources of data, including data from household expenditure  surveys to measure household consumption and poverty estimates.   Household survey data are complemented and adjusted with additional  source data, to get the complete Final Household Consumption as an input  to GDP. Rwanda uses (standard) international methodology as prescribed in the 2008 SNA for this purpose, the statement added.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top