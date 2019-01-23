Unemployment levels rising among Botswana youth – Report

About 25 percent of the youth in Botswana are yet to find employment, according to data released by Statistics Botswana on Wednesday.The statistics, which covered the years 2017-2018, show that unemployment has risen as compared to 2015-2016 when it was pegged at around 20 percent.

The report noted that those who are categorised as youth are aged between the ages of 15 and 35.

The Botswana Multi Topic Household Survey also revealed that the most affected age group are those between 18 and 19 years as well as 20 and 24 years, whose unemployment figures were pegged at 48.1 percent and 37.3 percent, respectively.

It states that by education level, those who only completed Junior Certificate are the mostly affected by this predicament, constituting 42 percent of the total unemployed youth.