UNESCO donates to schools to enhance distance learning

A consignment of information and Communication technology materials have been handed to schools in Cameroon to help reinforce distance learning in a context marked by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The materials donated on Friday, June 26 by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, to the Ministry of Secondary Education.

Among the equipment donated were hard drives, projectors, internet modems high definition TV cameras, laptops and other accessories, which UNESCO says will improve upon the experience of distance learning in Secondary schools.

“These equipment are a guarantee that we have a production studio that will record lessons which we can then transmit through radio, TV, mobile phones, internet or any other digital medium,” UNESCO’s Resident Representative, Salah Khaled said.

He added that the materials meet up with the needs of students in the present context which makes learning in classrooms difficult.

Receiving the items, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga said they will go a long way to enhance government’s drive to foster distance learning in Cameroon which has been a major preoccupation since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

“I am very delighted because UNESCO has started building the infrastructural needs that we have as far as distance education is concerned,” Prof. Nalova Lyonga expressed delight with UNESCO.

She reassured the items will immediately be sent to schools across the country so they can immediately start recording lectures.

Last weekend’s donation comes after a platform was recently set up by the Ministry of Secondary Education in partnership with other stakeholders, where students can download lessons which will help them in their studies.