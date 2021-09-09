International › APA

Happening now

UNHCR confirms decrease in number of Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

Published on 09.09.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Wednesday confirmed that the number of registered Ethiopian refugees in Sudan has decreased and their whereabouts are unknown.“While there has been a modest decrease in the number of Ethiopian refugees in the refugee camps in recent months, UNHCR is not able to verify the whereabouts of those who have left,” UNHCR said.

UNHCR, however, said it speculated that the missing refugees largely from Tigray region have returned to Ethiopia and involved in the conflict there.

It called the decrease in number “modest.”  It was unspecified as to where those registered asylum seekers moved to after they left the refugee camps. 

Furthermore, UNHCR remarked on the situation, saying “Refugee status is incompatible with active participation in armed conflict. Any registered refugees who may have returned to Ethiopia and joined the conflict are no longer considered refugees.” 

Last week, top Ethiopian military general, Bacha Debelle, confirmed that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attempt to open up a corridor between Sudan and Tigray region failed after more than 10,000 TPLF rebels soldiers were annihilated by the Ethiopian Defense Force and Amhara region security forces. 

There was also a report from state media about a week ago that forces who attempted to infiltrate Ethiopia from Sudan with the intention to create disability in the area where Ethiopia’s mega project, GERD, is located were neutralized by the Ethiopian Defense Force. However, it was not confirmed if they were linked to those who fled from the refugee camps in Sudan. 

An estimated 40,000 TPLF forces were believed to have crossed the Ethio-Sudan border in November 2020 after they lost the war they triggered against the Ethiopian Defense Force and Eritrea too. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement