UNICEF to execute $49m worth of development programs in Ethiopia

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is to execute $49 million worth of develpment programs in Ethiopia under the umbrella of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework.UNICEF’s work plans, which will be implemented until July 7,2020 was signed on Wednesday by Admasu Nebebe, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance and Ms. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia and Heads of Regional Bureaus of Finance and Economic Cooperation.

Admasu Nebebe, on the occassion, stressed the need for alignment and coordination at all levels among UN agencies to increase efficiency.

Adele Khodr appreciated the iinistry of Finance and all implementing partners for the collaboration and support provided during the preparation and quality assurance of the work plans.

The Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2012 (EFY 2012) work plans will be the last work plans of the current UNICEF Country Programme 2016 to 2020.

The work plans will be implemented across Ethiopia by more than 98 federal and regional government implementing partners covering 16 program areas.

UNICEF’s program areas focuses on health, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, water supply, learning and development, early warning and disaster preparedness, violence against children, ending child

marriage and FGM, birth registration, communications, advocacy and partnership, child rights, social policy/protection, evidence, public finance for children, gender, M&E and coordination.