Unidentified gunmen kill at least 20 people in western Ethiopia-Officials

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 20 innocent people and wounded several others on Thursday in western Ethiopia, officials have saidThe killings took place in Dengez locality in Metekel zone in Benishagul Gumuz regional state around midnight and none of the attackers were apprehended, administrator of the Dengez locality Demelew Bengez told local media.

Two weeks ago gunmen claimed the lives of at least 89 ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha in the same place.Victims of the attack are ethnic Amharas.

“We had a concern that a security incident could happen. However, since the attack happened during nighttime it was impossible to repulse the attack and to hunt the attackers,” Bengez said

As was the case in the past, the identities of perpetrators of the attack are said to be unknown.

An opposition party namely the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) in a report said at least 160 innocent people were killed in the previous attack by ethnic Gumuz militiamen who demanded those ethnic groups to leave the areas.

The previous attacks were carried out in three localities of Wenbera and Bulen districts, Metekel Zone, by a militia composed of ethnic Gumuz which comprise about 34 percent of the population in Bulen.

Authorities of the federal government including Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil as well as army generals and police commissioner paid a visit and confirmed to the families of the victims similar attacks will not occur and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Administrator of Dangur district Desalegn Indris said the victims of the latest round of attacks were those people who were displaced from their areas due to previous attacks.