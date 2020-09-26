International › APA

Happening now

Unidentified gunmen kill at least 20 people in western Ethiopia-Officials

Published on 26.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 20 innocent people and wounded several others on Thursday in western Ethiopia, officials have saidThe killings took place in Dengez locality in Metekel zone in Benishagul Gumuz regional state around midnight and none of the attackers were apprehended, administrator of the Dengez locality Demelew Bengez told local media.

Two weeks ago gunmen claimed the lives of at least 89 ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha in the same place.Victims of the attack are ethnic Amharas.

“We had a concern that a security incident could happen. However, since the attack happened during nighttime it was impossible to repulse the attack and to hunt the attackers,” Bengez said

As was the case in the past, the identities of perpetrators of the attack are said to be unknown. 

An opposition party namely the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) in a report said at least 160 innocent people were killed in the previous attack by ethnic Gumuz militiamen who demanded those ethnic groups to leave the areas.

The previous attacks were carried out in three localities of Wenbera and Bulen districts, Metekel Zone, by a militia composed of ethnic Gumuz which comprise about 34 percent of the population in Bulen.

Authorities of the federal government including Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil as well as army generals and police commissioner paid a visit and confirmed to the families of the victims similar attacks will not occur and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Administrator of Dangur district Desalegn Indris said the victims of the latest round of attacks were those people who were displaced from their areas due to previous attacks.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top