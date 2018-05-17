Union warns against sale of gov’t shares in Nigerian gas company

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has warned that more than 18,00 jobs will be lost in the Nigerian oil and gas sector in the proposed sale of the government’s shares in the Nigeria National Liquefied Gas Limited (NLNG).The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Mr. Fortune Obi, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the decision of the House of Representatives to caution the Federal Government to suspend the proposed sale of her shares in Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was commendable.

He explained the position of the lawmakers was in tandem with the need for the government to retain its shares in the company.

The union advised the government to explore other options to fund the economy rather than selling a viable company like NLNG, which dividends was used to kick start and finance the economy when Nigeria was in recession.

The report by Nigeria’s Independent newspaper quotes Obi as saying that the NLNG bailed out Nigeria when the country was in recession as proceeds from its dividends were used to finance the economy.

He advised the investors, who are clamouring for the Federal Government to sale her shares in the NLNG to find another means of injecting their resources into the economy instead of buying a successful company.

“In the alternative, they should set up their own LNG project and help the country in utilising its large gas reserves as well as eradicate gas flaring in the country,” he said.