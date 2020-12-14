United Nations calls for release of abducted Nigerian students

The United Nations has condemned the abduction of students at the Government Science School at Kankara in Kastina State in northern Nigeria by unknown gunmen.“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families,” the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement on Monday.

The UN Scribe noted that the attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights and urged the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice.

He reaffirmed support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also condemned the abduction of the school pupils.

The UNICEF demanded in a statement on its website for the immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted children.

On Friday evening, armed men attacked and abducted the students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State in north-west Nigeria the home state of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families.”

UNICEF said it is deeply concerned about the acts of violence which are a violation of children’s rights.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event,” the statement added.

UNICEF, however, acknowledged the efforts by the Nigerian Government in securing the safe return of the missing children.

According to local media reports on Monday, hundreds of students have not been unaccounted for.