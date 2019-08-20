United States deports 40 Ghanaians

Forty Ghanaians have been deported from the United States after being found guilty of committing various offences, APA learns Tuesday.The offences of the deportees who arrived on Monday, ranged from trafficking banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, and burglary, domestic violence and other immigration-related issues.

The US deportees, according to data released by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), were aged between 21 and 70 years.

An Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) in charge of Public Relations of the GIS at the Kotoka International Airport, Ms. Barbara Sam, said the deportees were made up of two females and 38 males.

“They were admitted to Ghana after going through disembarkation formalities, including screening to authenticate their nationalities,” she said.

In a separate development, 12 Ghanaian females have also been deported from Saudi Arabia for staying in the kingdom illegally.

Sam disclosed that the deportees from Saudi Arabia were aged between 20 and 30 years, comprising mostly junior and high school leavers.