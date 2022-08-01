United States To Promote Made In Cameroon Stakeholders

Reinforcing local products was at the center of a meeting between Christopher John Lamora, US Ambassador in Cameroon, and Achille Bassilekin III, Minister of SMEs which took place on July 27 in Yaounde.

The United States Ambassador to Cameroon and the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises discussed capacity building for Cameroonian SMEs and the possibility of institutionalizing a Cameroon-United States SME day.

This audience is part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in the sector of skills of Minpmeesa and the achievement of government priorities within the framework of SND-30.

The two personalities discussed capacity building for Cameroonian SMEs to upgrade local products that can meet American standards.

“We will connect SMEs in Cameroon with their counterparts in the United States,” said Ambassador Christopher John Lamora, who believes that relations between SMEs in the two countries can help improve and grow the economic sector.

“The other point on which we agreed with the ambassador is the possibility of institutionalizing a Cameroon-United States day of SMEs”, underlined the Cameroonian Minister of SMEs.

It will be questioned within the framework of this day, to promote the products made in Cameroon and to maintain this dialogue between the two countries so that the concerns of the industrial SME in particular, and the Cameroonian SME in general, can meet t requirements and to have export opportunities on the American market.

SMEs occupy a crucial place in this ecosystem where the economic fabric is made up of 99.8% SMEs, including 84.2% in the tertiary sector, 15.63% in secondary, and 0.17% in primary, for a total of 324,250 SMEs.