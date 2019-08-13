University ‘not named’ after Ghanaian leader’s late uncle

The Ghanaian government on Tuesday denied media speculation that President Nana Akufo Addo was initiating a move to rename the University of Ghana, Legon after his late uncle, Dr. Joseph Boakye Dankwa.The general public is alarmed by recent renaming of public institutions after politicians of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In the heat of severe criticism, the Deputy Information Minister Pious Enam Hadzide has denied that the University of Ghana (UG) is to be renamed after the late Ghanaian statesman Joseph Boakye Danquah.

According to him, there is no plan by the government to do that and urged the general public to discard such information being peddled in the media.