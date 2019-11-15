UNSC extends mandate of peacekeepers for Abyei

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate of UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 May 2020, specifying “measurable progress” in border issues needed from Sudan and South Sudan before that date.The Council on Thursday also demanded that the governments of Sudan and South Sudan provide full support to UNISFA in the deployment of its personnel, expressing disappointment about continued obstruction from the parties in that regard.

The Council maintained the current troop ceiling, however, at 3,550 personnel, deciding to postpone the withdrawal of the additional 295 troops currently on the ground for the full term of the mandate extension.

The Council also maintained the authorized police ceiling at 640 personnel.

Expressing concern about delays in reaching full police deployment, it noted in particular that the Government of Sudan has not promptly issued visas.

The Council also decided to extend until 15 May 2020 UNISFA’s mandate modification that provides support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, adding “this shall be the final such extension unless the parties show measurable progress in border discussions, freedom of movement for patrols, withdrawal of forces and other requirements.