Uproar as new law gives carte blanche spending to S/Leone presidency

There has been an outpouring of condemnation by Sierra Leoneans, particularly on social media, over a new law that gives a blanket provision to the president and his vice president to spend taxpayer’s money without account.The provision contained in the newly enacted Finance Act 2020, passed by Parliament last week, provides specifically for the non-accountable imprest for daily international travels for the President and Vice President of Sierra Leone, as well as the Speaker of Parliament.

This, according to analysts, means whatever amount provided for the President, his Vice and the Speaker for international travels cannot be accounted for and they are under no obligation to return or explain how the remaining amount from their expenditures is spent.

While some critics use this to question the Bio administration’s commitment to good governance and accountability, others called to question the loyalty of the House of Parliament to the masses.

According to reports, the House unanimously approved it, and that with the exception of one lawmaker, ruling party member Ibrahim Tawa Conteh, who openly challenged the provision, every other MP voted in favour of the provision without question.

A spokesman for the president defended the decision on Wednesday.

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman, in a Facebook post said this is an existing practice that President Julius Maada Bio inherited.

“Non-accountable imprest has been a standard practice for all former presidents and President Bio receives one of the lowest,” he stated.

The development comes as the country’s economy goes through torrid times.