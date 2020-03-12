US adds two more Zimbabwe ‘kingpins’ to sanctions list

The United States has added Zimbabwe’s State Security Minister Owen Ncube and retired army general Anselem Sanyatwe to the list of alleged human rights abuses “kingpins” blocked from visiting or having any business links with Washington.The two had their names included on a list published by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday in terms of the US government’s Kingpin Act.

Ncube is accused of unleashing state security agents to stifle opposition activities, including employing heavy-handed tactics such as abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Now Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Tanzania, Sanyatwe is a former commander of the presidential guard and it was under his command that at least six unarmed civilians were killed by the army during post-election protests in August 2018.

The Treasury Department said Ncube and Sanyatwe have been added to the list “for their involvement in human rights abuses, including directing an attack on peaceful demonstrators and political opponents in Zimbabwe.”

“The Trump Administration will hold accountable corrupt Zimbabwean elites for their repressive and violent rule,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Justin Muzinich said in a statement.

He said any American firms or organisations caught transacting with Ncube and Sanyatwe would be prosecuted.

The duo joins more than 80 other officials and 56 companies linked to the ruling ZANU PF party who have since 2003 been restricted from financial and business relations with Washington.