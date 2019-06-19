US-Africa Business Summit kicks off in Mozambique

The 12th US-Africa Business Summit kicked off in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday, with a call by President Filipe Nyusi for stronger economic ties between the United States and African countries.Officially opening the summit, Nyusi told the more than 1,000 political leaders and high-level business executives that there was scope to strengthen US-Africa cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

The summit is being attended by the leaders of Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The four-day event is jointly hosted by the Mozambican government and the Corporate Council on Africa, a Washington-based business association that promotes business and investment opportunities between the US and Africa.

The summit provides a platform for US and African business and government leaders to engage on key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT, finance and more.

Private sector and government decision makers will be able to network, meet potential business partners and explore new business opportunities.