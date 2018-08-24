US ambassador urges medical access to Anglophone crisis victims

The Ambassador of the United States of America in Cameroon Peter Henry Balerin has urged warring factions in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon to allow hospital and humanitarian workers access to victims.

There have been growing concerns in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon with reports claiming victims of gun battles are being denied access to health care by both separatists and security forces.

There have equally been growing concerns of the safety of health personnel in the regions following numerous attacks on health facilities and the killing of a nurse couple two weeks ago.

On World Humanitarian Day celebrated on August 19,the US ambassador to Cameroon used the opportunity to call on both sides to exercise restraint and allow humanitarian and health personnels do their work.

“On World Humanitarian Day, we strongly urge both sides in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon to allow hospital and humanitarian workers to do their jobs. Treating the wounded; providing care and treatment to HIV/AIDS patients; and getting food, water, temporary shelter, and other supplies to those who need them most has to go on,” Peter Henry Balerin said.

He equally re-echoed calls for dialogue without pre-conditions as the only way out of the crisis.

“We call on both sides to forswear further violence and enter into a broad-based dialogue without pre-conditions. On this Day, we should also not forget other vulnerable populations in the East and Far North Regions who continue to require humanitarian assistance.