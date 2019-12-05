US and Sudan to exchange ambassadors

Washington and Khartoum have agreed to send ambassadors to each other’s capital for the first time in 23 years, the US Department of State revealed in a statement on Wednesday.The news comes as Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok embarks on his first visit to Washington.

“We are pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap” said the statement.

Washington described the decision as a meaningful step in strengthening US-Sudan relations, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration last August.

The US praised Hamdok for installing a civilian cabinet, and making key personnel changes to break with the policies and practices of the previous regime led by former president Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was removed by the Sudanese army in April following nationwide demonstrations to force him from power.

The United States said it will remain a steadfast partner of the Sudanese people and their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality.