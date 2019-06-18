US announces $250 million in military aid to Ukraine

Published on 18.06.2019 at 16h54 by AFP

The United States announced Tuesday a $250 million military aid package for war-torn Ukraine to strengthen the former Soviet republic’s naval and land capabilities.

The amount is part of a series of Pentagon payments now totaling $1.5 billion to the country since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and a conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine.

“The United States remains committed to helping Ukraine … to strengthen democratic civilian control of the military, promote command and control reforms, enhance transparency and accountability in acquisition and budgeting, and advance defense industry reforms,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

“These reforms will bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity in support of a secure, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine.”

Almost 13,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funneling troops and arms to the pro-Moscow rebels across the border. Moscow denies the allegations.