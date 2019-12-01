US’ Black Friday sales promo catches on in Accra

Black Friday which is associated with the United States hit Ghana’s capital Accra on Friday as a large number of consumers flooded the city’s shopping malls and supermarkets to cash in on sales promotion.According to a Ghanaian Times report on Saturday, most shopping malls and supermarkets offered 40 percent discount on all goods purchased in the yearly sales promotion.

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States which is celebrated on the 4th Thursday of November every year.

It is a day which US stores offer highly promotional sales and open very early such as mid night.

Customers in Accra visited these stores and purchased goods at reduced prices with home appliances topping the goods which were purchased.