US blues legend Vasti Jackson to host cultural events in Rwanda

US Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist Vasti Jackson is in Rwanda for a month long visit to understand the local industry, and give his contribution to building bridges between American and Rwandan artistes and music industry professionals in both countries through various workshops, an authoritative source confirmed Friday in Kigali.The artiste from Mississippi, USA, and a powerful force in the world of music across the globe, came on the invitation of Africa in Colors in partnership with the French Embassy and Institut Français, through the French initiative “Novembre Numerique”.

Members of this initiative have been working to build bridges between African players of the cultural and creative industries, and the rest of the world, through on their week-long “The Digi – Date” and “The creative Bus” concepts.

It is expected that the workshop organised by the American star musician will explore a myriad of areas surrounding music and would allow him to share his experiences with Rwandan professionals such as vocalists, sound engineers, instrumentalists, publicists, stage actors, among others. Additionally, the seminar will “expose participants to numerous opportunities that exist between music and film.

As a way of giving back to the community, Jackson will be transferring his knowledge and skills to the younger generations in Africa and across the globe. His time in Rwanda will also see cultural exchanges through music, record and production of tracks with local artistes.

Jackson is known for his soulful live performances. In 2017, his The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers album won the Best Traditional Blues Album at the 59th Grammys. Jackson is also the recipient of the JMA 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award, 2019 Polar International Music Award and the 2015 Albert King Lifetime Guitar Award.