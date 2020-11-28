International › APA

US blues legend Vasti Jackson to host cultural events in Rwanda

Published on 28.11.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

US Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist Vasti Jackson is in Rwanda for a month long visit to understand the local industry, and give his contribution to building bridges between American and Rwandan artistes and music industry professionals in both countries through various workshops, an authoritative source confirmed Friday in Kigali.The artiste from Mississippi, USA, and a  powerful force in the world of music across the globe, came on the  invitation of Africa in Colors in partnership with the French Embassy  and Institut Français, through the French initiative “Novembre  Numerique”.

Members of this initiative have been working to build  bridges between African players of the cultural and creative  industries, and the rest of the world, through on their week-long “The  Digi – Date” and “The creative Bus” concepts.

It is expected that  the workshop organised by the American star musician will explore a  myriad of areas surrounding music and would allow him to share his  experiences with Rwandan professionals such as vocalists, sound  engineers, instrumentalists, publicists, stage actors, among others.  Additionally, the seminar will “expose participants to numerous  opportunities that exist between music and film.

As a way of  giving back to the community, Jackson will be transferring his knowledge  and skills to the younger generations in Africa and across the globe.  His time in Rwanda will also see cultural exchanges through music,  record and production of tracks with local artistes.

Jackson is  known for his soulful live performances. In 2017, his The Soul of Jimmie  Rodgers album won the Best Traditional Blues Album at the 59th Grammys.  Jackson is also the recipient of the JMA 2020 Lifetime Achievement  Award, 2019 Polar International Music Award and the 2015 Albert King  Lifetime Guitar Award.

