International › APA

Happening now

US calls for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Published on 01.03.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The United States is gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. We strongly condemn the killings, forced removals and displacements, sexual assaults, and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses by several parties that multiple organizations have reported in Tigray, US Department of State said on Sunday in a statement.”We  are also deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis.  The  United States has repeatedly engaged the Ethiopian government on the  importance of ending the violence, ensuring unhindered humanitarian  access to Tigray, and allowing a full, independent, international  investigation into all reports of human rights violations, abuses, and  atrocities. Those responsible for them must be held accountable,” the  statement said.

The United States acknowledges the February 26  statements from the Ethiopian Office of the Prime Minister and the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs promising unhindered humanitarian access,  welcoming international support for investigations into human rights  violations and abuses, and committing to full accountability.  The  international community needs to work collectively to ensure that these  commitments are realized, according to the statement.

The US  State Department said the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces and  Amhara regional forces from Tigray are essential first steps.  They  should be accompanied by unilateral declarations of cessation of  hostilities by all parties to the conflict and a commitment to permit  unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.  

The  United States is committed to working with the international community  to achieve these goals.  To that end, USAID will deploy a Disaster  Assistance Response Team to Ethiopia to continue delivering life-saving  assistance.

“We ask international partners, especially the  African Union and regional partners, to work with us to address the  crisis in Tigray, including through action at the UN and other relevant  bodies,” the department added.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top