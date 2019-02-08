US-Cameroon relations remain strong despite military cut, Ambassador says

The United States Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Henry Balerin has stressed relations between the two countries remain strong despite a recent decision to cut some military aid to the West African nation.

The US Ambassador was speaking on Thursday after paying a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

Ambassador Balerin said Cameroon remains a key partner in the fight against Boko Haram and stressed relations between the two countries remain are at a high.

“Relations between Cameroon and the United States are excellent and longstanding and we aim to continue that relationship,”Peter Henry Balerin said after the meeting.

“We are not going to stop security cooperation with Cameroon. We have our differences, Cameroon is a sovereign country and the United States is a sovereign country,” he added before referring further questions to the spokesperson of the Embassy.