US-Canada-Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The United States-Canada-Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after their joint bid won the vote at the 68th FIFA Congress held Wednesday in Moscow, Russia.The USA-Canada-Mexico joint bid received 134 votes against 65 for Morocco. A total of 207 federations affiliated to FIFA participated in the electronic vote.

FIFA has already approved increasing to 48 the teams for the 2026 World Cup, compared to 32 currently.

This is the fifth time Morocco fails to win hosting the competition, after its bids in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

Two African countries namely, Liberia and South Africa had before the vote announced their support for the North Americans joint bid.