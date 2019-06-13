US champions mediating role in troubled Sudan

The United States has launched its own diplomatic initiative to help mediate a way out of the political crisis blighting Sudan where scores of protesters have died in months of unrest.To this end Washington said in a statement on Thursday that it has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan.

Since Wednesday Booth has been leading U.S. efforts to back a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people.

Booth accompanied by Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy has been holding talks in Khartoum and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with stakeholders to Sudan’s political future.

Booth, a retired diplomat served as Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Zambia, and Liberia.

He also saw service as U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from August 2013 to January 2017.