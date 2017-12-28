US citizens warned against traveling to Cameroon

The U.S. Embassy in Yaounde has issued travel restrictions to all U.S. citizens who intend traveling to Cameroon.

In a press release dated December 21, the embassy advised U.S. citizens to adjust travel plans to English speaking Cameroon accordingly due to the potential for violent clashes between separatists and government forces.

In the release, the U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of Cameroonian descent that Cameroon does not recognize dual citizenship. “U.S. citizens should enter and exit Cameroon on a U.S. passport with a valid Cameroonian visa. All U.S. citizens in Cameroon should always carry with them proof of legal presence in the country, such as a passport with visa or a residency card”.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The embassy equally exhorts all it’s citizens to review their personal security plans, remain aware of their surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. “Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security”.