US condemns shooting of Nigerian protesters, demands justice for victims

Published on 22.10.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The United States Government has condemned the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday.The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also called for the prosecution of those involved in the shooting.

In his tweet on Thursday, Pompeo said: “The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos.”

“Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families,” the local media reports quoted Pompeo as saying.

The #EndSARS protest which has lasted about two weeks took a different dimension on Tuesday evening as soldiers opened fire on the protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Although the Lagos State government said on Thursday that two persons died and 28 others wounded during the shooting, but Amnesty International has put the number of deaths at 12 in two locations in Lagos.

