US congratulates Buhari on his re-election

The US Government has congratulated Nigeria on its successful presidential election and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.The US Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo, noted the assessments of the international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election.

In his statement, Pompeo said the United States’ assessment was “in spite of localised violence and irregularities”.

He called on all Nigerians to ensure successful Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on March 9.

“The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

“We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

“We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localised violence and irregularities.

“We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process,” Pompeo said.

He called on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week and assured that “going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations”.