US congratulates Israel on new Kigali embassy

The United States on Monday sent a congratulatory messages to the opening ceremony of Israel Embassy in Kigali.Israel is one of the United States’ two original major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in the Middle East.

“Congratulations to my friend [new ambassador of Israel to Rwanda on the official opening of the Embassy of Israel in Rwanda,” the US said in a message posted on a twitter handle.

During the official opening of the first ever Israel embassy in Kigali, a new “Center of Excellence in Agriculture,” under the auspices of MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation was also officially inaugurated at the occasion, according to an official statement made available to APA in Kigali.

Reports indicate that the new mission in Kigali is Israel’s 11th embassy on the African continent.

The other latest Israeli embassy opened in Africa was in Ghana in 2011, it said.