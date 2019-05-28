US congratulates Ramaphosa after inauguration

US President Donald Trump’s government is looking forward to working with the newly elected South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the latter’s inauguration at the weekend, APA has learnt.Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the country’s sixth democratically elected president on Saturday at the capacity filled Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria which had 30,000 spectators.

“We look forward to continuing our work alongside South Africa to promote economic growth and two-way trade and investment.

“This entails supporting South Africa’s efforts to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR),” a U.S. embassy statement said on Monday.

It added: “We value our relationship with South Africa and will continue to invest in the partnership with the new government, as well as in our people-to-people engagement through our educational, cultural, and professional exchange programmes.”

Ramaphosa’s swearing-in outdoor ceremony was attended by leaders from seven countries. It was themed “Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa.”