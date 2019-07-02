US Congressional delegation visits Cameroon to discuss Anglophone crisis

A delegation of Congressmen and women from the United States of America have began a working visit in Cameroon today.

The Congressional delegation met early this morning with the Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute as both parties discussed bilateral cooperations between Cameroon and the United States. They discussed on the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as well as the fight against Boko Haram and the US support to the Cameroon government in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Headed by Karen Bass, the main mission of the US Congressional delegation to Cameroon is to get first hand facts on the Anglophone crisis so as make take right decisions.

They are thus expected to visit the North West and South West regions in the days ahead to see the situation for themselves though the visit has not yet been confirmed.